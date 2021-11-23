Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Option Care Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

