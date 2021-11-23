OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 7% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $81,170.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00070052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00072731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00089782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.38 or 0.07490837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,553.91 or 0.99506200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

