OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $89,454.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00069376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00090564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.46 or 0.07310618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,102.48 or 0.99610861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

