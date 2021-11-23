Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.73. The stock had a trading volume of 132,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,297,072. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $253.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

