Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Down to $18.95

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $17.11. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 9,389 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORMP shares. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $566.39 million, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

