Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. On average, research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Orange County Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

