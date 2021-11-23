Orbit Chain One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.32 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $370.11 million and approximately $23.32 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00236889 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 574,358,865 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.