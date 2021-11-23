Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $950,522.50 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,237.28 or 0.99302973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.59 or 0.00327194 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00507724 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00190518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001567 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001252 BTC.

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

