Orbs Hits Market Capitalization of $276.58 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Orbs has a total market cap of $276.58 million and approximately $16.18 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbs has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00234564 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00088782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.