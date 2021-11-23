Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $352.04 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $352.04 million and approximately $80.24 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

