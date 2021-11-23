Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Shares Down 7.8%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $40.00. 42,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,601% from the average session volume of 1,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $2.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

