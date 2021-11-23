OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.93. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 132,210 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of $595.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.
OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)
