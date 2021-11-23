OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $1.86

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.93. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 132,210 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 421,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

