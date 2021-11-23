Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.77

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

OLCLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.74 and a beta of -0.08.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

