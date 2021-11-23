Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00089974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.60 or 0.07496136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,478.37 or 0.99813597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

