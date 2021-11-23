HSBC Begins Coverage on Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ORGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

ORGN stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

In other news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

