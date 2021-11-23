Origin Sport Market Cap Hits $1.97 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $166,158.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00106500 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.