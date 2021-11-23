OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $626.81 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00003056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,853,921 coins. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

