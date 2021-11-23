ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ORIX by 61.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 74.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IX stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $104.05.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

