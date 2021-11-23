Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Trading Down 7.1%

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

