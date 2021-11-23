OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 634.17 ($8.29).

OSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 515.50 ($6.74) on Tuesday. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 499.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 484.97.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

