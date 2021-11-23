Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.42. Ouster shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 1,791 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on OUST. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $98,779,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $29,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ouster by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,789 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $9,521,000. Finally, BDT Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $5,210,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

