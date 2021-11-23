Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.15 and last traded at $92.22. 51,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,889,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.66.
Several research firms have recently commented on OSTK. DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22.
In other news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $19,824,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $481,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
