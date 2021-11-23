Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Hits $129.75 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $129.75 million and $665,743.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00003570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,959,880 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

