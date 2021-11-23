Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $42.94. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 98.68% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

