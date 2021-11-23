Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (BATS:PSCX) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 1,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF (BATS:PSCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.