Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Shares Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 65 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

