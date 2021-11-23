Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Bought by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,571,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,257,000 after buying an additional 601,487 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,550,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,348 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,037,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,862,000 after purchasing an additional 280,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTBD opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

