PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS):

11/22/2021 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from $63.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – PagSeguro Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

11/4/2021 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

11/2/2021 – PagSeguro Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

10/12/2021 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,140. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

