PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS):
- 11/22/2021 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from $63.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – PagSeguro Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
- 11/4/2021 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
- 11/2/2021 – PagSeguro Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
- 10/12/2021 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
Shares of PAGS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,140. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
