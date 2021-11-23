Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Buys $38,800.00 in Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Jason Katz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jason Katz purchased 5,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $17,850.00.

PALT traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 463,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,616. Paltalk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of -0.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on PALT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Paltalk from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Paltalk in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paltalk stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

