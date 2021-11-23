PancakeSwap Market Cap Tops $3.62 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $14.86 or 0.00025769 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and approximately $268.27 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00240583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 243,386,403 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

