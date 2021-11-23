Pangolin Price Tops $1.95 on Top Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00003435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $125.29 million and $8.13 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,173,573 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

