Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,481.47

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,481.47 ($32.42) and traded as low as GBX 328.97 ($4.30). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 337 ($4.40), with a volume of 356,700 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,092.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,481.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a current ratio of 22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.60.

Get Pantheon International alerts:

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 131 shares of Pantheon International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,008 ($39.30) per share, for a total transaction of £3,940.48 ($5,148.26).

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.