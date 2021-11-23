Parachute Price Tops $0.0025 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $283,383.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,685,936 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

