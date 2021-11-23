Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Price Down 8.6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) traded down 8.6% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.77. 1,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04).

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.