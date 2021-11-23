Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 54.50% from the company’s previous close.

FNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,413. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.