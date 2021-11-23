Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $532.52

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 532.52 ($6.96) and traded as high as GBX 538.50 ($7.04). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 534.50 ($6.98), with a volume of 210,286 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 546.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 532.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

