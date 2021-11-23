ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Reaches $0.0800 on Top Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 74.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 79.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $25,177.11 and approximately $10.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.21 or 0.00368822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.