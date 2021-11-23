Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 33,662 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Gentex worth $25,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

