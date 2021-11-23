Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $22,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,346,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,420,000 after purchasing an additional 156,276 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

WPM stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

