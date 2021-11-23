Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,267 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $24,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NetEase by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 274,258 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

NTES stock opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.