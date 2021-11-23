Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.47

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.47 and traded as high as C$22.27. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$22.14, with a volume of 296,741 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.47.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$290.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.2759841 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

