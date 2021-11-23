Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Hits $19.73 on Top Exchanges (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $19.73 or 0.00034813 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $61.37 million and $18.25 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,871 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

