Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Sells $872,174.40 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PH traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.02. 697,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.09. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

