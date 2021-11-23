Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after buying an additional 192,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after buying an additional 1,076,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after buying an additional 344,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after buying an additional 437,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after buying an additional 188,303 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 70,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,676. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

