Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.55. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 11,645 shares trading hands.

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 644.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

