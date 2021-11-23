Paul Marcuse Acquires 19,710 Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Stock

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) insider Paul Marcuse acquired 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,008.75).

BMO Commercial Property Trust stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 101.50 ($1.33). The company had a trading volume of 2,148,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The company has a market capitalization of £779.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.37. BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.40 ($1.36).

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from BMO Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.