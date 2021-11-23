PayBX (AXPR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00240132 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00087710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

