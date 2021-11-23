PAYCENT Reaches Market Cap of $116,503.48 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $116,503.48 and $64.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00088380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

