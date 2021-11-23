Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,171,267,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,184,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,350,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after buying an additional 3,257,192 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,375,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

