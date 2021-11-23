PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 10,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,473,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

