PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 10,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,473,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
